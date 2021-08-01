Write what you REALLY see – Louise Doughty QUOTES FOR WRITERS

The first thing any art teacher tells a child is draw what they really see, rather than what they think something ought to look like. The same is true of writing. The sky was blue. How often is the sky really blue. And even when it is, how many different type of blue are there? How uniform are they? She was an attractive young woman. Was she really? Why? Just because she was working behind a bar or hotel reception desk? If you want to describe a real bar worker or receptionist, then go and take a look at some. Some are attractive, some not. Some are male. Some are old…Write what you really see, rather than what you think you ought to see. There is a much better chance it will then feel real to your readers as well.

Louise Doughty A Novel in a Year

Photo Credit: jplenio from Pixabay