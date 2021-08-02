Writing for Children – International Competitions for New Authors

If you have always wanted to write for children then consider entering one of these three competitions.

Searchlight Awards have a rolling programme of new opportunities for aspiring children’s authors.

Bedtime Stories

Up to 500 words and suitable to be read to a young child at bedtime.

Entry Fee £9



Prizes

The ten shortlisted stories will feature in an electronic pitch book called The Winners’ Collection and be sent to literary agents/publishers who have requested it. These stories will also be published in an annual printed anthology

PLUS first prize £300.



Deadline: AUGUST 16 2021

Best Novel Opening for Children or Young Adults

The opening 1,200 words of a novel for children aged eight to eighteen. You don’t need to have finished writing your manuscript to enter.

Entry Fee £11

Prizes

Top 10 stories included in The Winners’ Collection, sent to literary agents and publishers. They will also be published on the Searchlight Awards’ website and in an annual anthology.

PLUS first Prize a one-to-one call with literary agent Gill McLay and £500.

Deadline: NOVEMBER 22 2012 (submissions open August 20)

Best Short Story for Children or Young adults

Short story up to 1000 words

Entry fee £10



Prizes

Top 10 stories included in The Winners’ Collection, sent to literary agents and publishers. They will also be published on the Searchlight Awards’ website and in an annual anthology.

PLUS first Prize £500.



Deadline: March 1 2022 (submissions open December 20)

More Information



Check out the SEARCHLIGHT AWARDS website as it also has guides on writing for children.

Remember to read the rules and terms and conditions carefully. Every single one has to be obeyed!

Click HERE

