BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

Friday Writing Prompt – give a voice to the quiet

The title of this quiet painting is Nordic Summer Evening. If you were there, standing on the balcony watching this couple, you’d probably only hear sounds from the water: a fish coming to the surface to snap at a fly, the moored boat moving with the river (or is it a lake?) now and then gently touching the jetty – wood nudging wood. The people are quiet and self-contained too.

They are just about to speak and even though the subject of the conservation is important to them both, the most important thing in their lives, there will be no drama. This is a scene where emotions run deep, not loud.

Describe the place and write the dialogue. Try to keep it around 250 words. I would tackle that by writing as much as can to make sure I got the story and then cut back brutally to the essentials. Every word has to earn its place. At the end you may find you’ve created a complete flash fiction story

(BTW the artist is Richard Bergh and this picture was painted 1899-1900)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Information

This entry was posted on August 6, 2021 by in Friday Writing Prompt and tagged , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-7ax

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL — 120+ reviews on Amazon and over 75% gave it five stars

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 7,332 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: