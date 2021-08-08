Writing Advice that Covers Every Situation – Dr Louise Tondeur QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Often advice for writers assumes that 1) you want to be published and 2) that you’re only writing one particular thing, which isn’t necessarily true. But there is one piece of advice I can give you that covers all bases, whatever kind of writer you want to be. In fact, I think this is the most important advice I can give you when it comes to being a writer. It’s simple and it sounds easy to do, and if you consider it without any context, it is easy. But context is pretty significant when it comes to following this particular piece of advice…

Want to know what it is? Drum-roll please. The most important piece of advice I can give you about being a writer is: turn up. That’s it….Turning up essentially means getting better through practice. The more you practise, little by little, the better you’ll get at writing – whatever that means to you – and the more progress you’ll make.

Dr Louise Tondeur in New Writing South’s blog

Photo credit: fancycrave1 from Pixabay