Friday Picture Writing Prompt – Shoes Take You Places

They can be magical like Dorothy’s ruby slippers in The Wizard of Oz or mud-caked and work-worn like the boots painted by Van Gogh

They can reveal character. Think of the difference between turquoise suede sling backs, beige Dr Scholl sandals and cheap, dirty trainers. Think of the people wearing.

Tell the story of these shoes. They killed someone….