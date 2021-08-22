Persist, persist, persist! says Lincoln Michel QUOTES FOR WRITERS

The writers who succeed in my experience are the ones who submit constantly, who start the next novel when the current one is rejected, who keep querying. I might go so far as to say that persistence is the most important trait for an author. Many poems are published after dozens of rejections. Many novels are bought after dozens of rejections. Many authors have abandoned books in their drawers (or rather files in their hard drive) before their debut. Keep going. Never stop. Persist, persist, persist.

Lincoln Michel

Photo credit: Marta Kulesza from Pixabay