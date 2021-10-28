Dartington Trust Gardens are looking for a Poet in Residence

The position is open to any poet in the UK and will run from January to December 2022. The poet in residence will make four weekend trips to Dartington, one in each season to write a poem about the gardens– winter, spring, summer, and autumn.

Dartington Trust is a centre for progressive learning in arts, ecology and social justice, based on a beautiful 1200 acre campus near Totnes in Devon.

The total fee is £1,000 plus the costs of accommodation and travel for four visits will be covered.

To apply, poets need to send in an example of their work (three poems) plus a covering letter explaining why they would like to become the first Poet in Residence for the historic grade II gardens. They are especially interested to hear from candidates from backgrounds and communities that are under-represented in the publishing and arts sectors, including black, minority ethnic, and disabled candidates.

Poet Alice Oswald and writer Dr Martin Shaw will select a small number of candidates for interview. Both writers are core teaching staff for MA Poetics of Imagination at Dartington Arts School, which focuses on orality and story.



The Trust say:

We are exceptionally proud of the landscape and are excited to recruit a poet to be able to communicate some of the magic it contains, in a way that only poetry can.

Applications should be sent to poetinresidence@dartington.org. The deadline is midnight on 30th November and the Poet in Residence will be announced in December to start in January.

Click HERE for more information