BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

The Art of Making Readers Feel Pleasantly Uncomfortable…M.R.James HALLOWEEN QUOTES FOR WRITERS

I definitely prefer the daylight population of the playing fields to that which comes there after dark.

A ghost story of which the scene is laid in the twelfth or thirteenth century may succeed in being romantic or poetical: it will never put the reader into the position of saying to himself: “If I’m not careful, something of this kind may happen to me!

If any of (my stories) succeed in causing their readers to feel pleasantly uncomfortable when walking along a solitary road at nightfall, or sitting over a dying fire in the small hours, my purpose in writing them will have been attained.

M.R. James

Picture Credit: Dagmar Räder from Pixabay

One comment on “The Art of Making Readers Feel Pleasantly Uncomfortable…M.R.James HALLOWEEN QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. beth
    October 31, 2021

    perfect

    Reply

