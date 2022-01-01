5 things Mrs Finnegan did last year that she is really QUITE proud of…from the Chronicles of Brighton’s Regency Housekeeper

for writers and readers….
Mrs Finnegan – the acknowledged expert in life, love and LAUNDRY – looks back at the last 12 months at The Regency Town House.
And if the phrase celebrated housekeeper of her generation is unfamiliar to you now is the time to discover the weekly soap opera from Brunswick Square circa the 1830s (the bit between the George IV and Queen Victoria that no one quite remembers)
Mrs Finnegan PREDICTATED
SPECTACLES will become a FASHION ACCESSORY amongst the clear-sighted.
Mrs Finnegan SUGGESTED
suitable pastimes for a lady (including tips on novel writing)
Mrs Finnegan ADMITTED
that if she wasn’t a HOUSEKEEPER there is something else she would rather like to be…
Mrs Finnegan wept
over an old Irish ballad
Mrs Finnegan refused
to discuss certain subjects and THAT is all she is saying on the matter.
NOW is perhaps the right time to discover the influences on Mrs Finnnegan’s formative years and LATER life (including the DEARLY departed Mister Finnegan)
Part 1 THE FLAMING RED YEARS
Part II
The Cultured Years
Thought for the NEW YEAR
Given what we see of the human race, doesn’t it sometimes seem a PITY that Noah didn’t miss the boat….
