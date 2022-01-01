BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

5 things Mrs Finnegan did last year that she is really QUITE proud of…from the Chronicles of Brighton’s Regency Housekeeper

Mrs Finnegan – the acknowledged expert in life, love and LAUNDRY – looks back at the last 12 months at The Regency Town House.

And if the phrase celebrated housekeeper of her generation is unfamiliar to you now is the time to discover the weekly soap opera from Brunswick Square circa the 1830s (the bit between the George IV and Queen Victoria that no one quite remembers)

1

Mrs Finnegan PREDICTATED

SPECTACLES will become a FASHION ACCESSORY amongst the clear-sighted.

2

Mrs Finnegan SUGGESTED

suitable pastimes for a lady (including tips on novel writing)

3

Mrs Finnegan ADMITTED

that if she wasn’t a HOUSEKEEPER there is something else she would rather like to be…

4

Mrs Finnegan wept

over an old Irish ballad

5

Mrs Finnegan refused

to discuss certain subjects and THAT is all she is saying on the matter.

NOW is perhaps the right time to discover the influences on Mrs Finnnegan’s formative years and LATER life (including the DEARLY departed Mister Finnegan)
Part 1 THE FLAMING RED YEARS

Part II
The Cultured Years

Thought for the NEW YEAR

Given what we see of the human race, doesn’t it sometimes seem a PITY that Noah didn’t miss the boat….

If you have trouble remembering The DAYS of the WEEK a gentle reminder will be SENT to your email address every TUESDAY if you subscribe HERE (no fees or NOISY alarm clocks involved).
MAKE SURE you never miss an episode of Mrs Finnegan’s Chronicles

You can keep up with Brighton and Hove history by SUBSCRIBING to The Regency Town House’s ridiculously good email newsletter.
It is also the BEST WAY of finding out about events and opportunities in THE wonderful Grade 1 listed house & community museum on the south coast of England.
The cost? Absolutely nothing
CLICK HERE

2 comments on “5 things Mrs Finnegan did last year that she is really QUITE proud of…from the Chronicles of Brighton’s Regency Housekeeper

  1. beth
    January 1, 2022

    Reply
  2. bridget whelan
    January 1, 2022

    Thank You!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Information

This entry was posted on January 1, 2022 by in Mrs Finnegen ADVICE from the 1830 and tagged .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-7sF

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL — 120+ reviews on Amazon and over 75% gave it five stars

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 7,352 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: