5 things Mrs Finnegan did last year that she is really QUITE proud of…from the Chronicles of Brighton’s Regency Housekeeper

Mrs Finnegan – the acknowledged expert in life, love and LAUNDRY – looks back at the last 12 months at The Regency Town House. And if the phrase celebrated housekeeper of her generation is unfamiliar to you now is the time to discover the weekly soap opera from Brunswick Square circa the 1830s (the bit between the George IV and Queen Victoria that no one quite remembers)

1

Mrs Finnegan PREDICTATED

SPECTACLES will become a FASHION ACCESSORY amongst the clear-sighted.

2

Mrs Finnegan SUGGESTED

suitable pastimes for a lady (including tips on novel writing)

3

Mrs Finnegan ADMITTED

that if she wasn’t a HOUSEKEEPER there is something else she would rather like to be…

4

Mrs Finnegan wept

over an old Irish ballad

5

Mrs Finnegan refused

to discuss certain subjects and THAT is all she is saying on the matter.

NOW is perhaps the right time to discover the influences on Mrs Finnnegan’s formative years and LATER life (including the DEARLY departed Mister Finnegan)

Part 1 THE FLAMING RED YEARS

Part II

The Cultured Years

Thought for the NEW YEAR



Given what we see of the human race, doesn’t it sometimes seem a PITY that Noah didn’t miss the boat….

