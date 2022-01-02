Publishers Are Not Your Friends – from a publisher’s open rejection letter QUOTES FOR WRITERS

…all we can suggest is that you don’t trust publishers. They’re not your friends, and they’re not even that great at spotting what readers will like. If they reject your book it doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s anything wrong with it and, perhaps even more importantly, if they accept it, it doesn’t mean that they love it and are going to treat it with respect. Many unpublished authors have a rosy picture of how they’ll be treated once they have a book in print — and they’re often disappointed to learn that most publishing is, after all, just a business.



From the rejection letter you might recieve if you submit to (the rather wonderful) Snowbooks