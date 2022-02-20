BRIDGET WHELAN writer

We Are All Animals says Heather Durham QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Writing the other is a delicate business; we’ll never truly know what it’s like to experience the world from inside another’s skin. We’ll sometimes get it wrong. But when writing other animals, it’s time to push back against that tired human judgement born of superiority and insularity. We are all animals, still, and we each engage with the sensory world in ways uniquely our own, no matter the shapes of the skins in which we reside.
Heather Durham in Beyond Anthropomorphism, Brevity Magazine 

Photo Credit: Sigmund on Unsplash

  1. Sarah Waldock
    February 20, 2022

    I just want to knock everthing off your table, butt heads, lick your ears into submission and curl up on your lap purring to show I am superior to humans.

February 20, 2022

