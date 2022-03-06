A life Changing Question – Sandi Toksvig QUOTES FOR WRITERS

BRIDGET WHELAN writer

A life Changing Question – Sandi Toksvig

When I was a student at Cambridge I remember an anthropology professor holding up a picture of a bone with 28 incisions carved in it. “This is often considered to be man’s first attempt at a calendar,” she explained. She paused as we dutifully wrote this down. “My question to you is this – what man needs to mark 28 days? I would suggest to you that this is woman’s first attempt at a calendar.”
It was a moment that changed my life. In that second I stopped to question almost everything I had been taught about the past. How often had I overlooked women’s contributions? How often had I sped past them as I learned of male achievement and men’s place in the history books? Then I read Rosalind Miles’s book “The Women’s History of the World” (recently republished as “Who Cooked the Last Supper?”) and I knew I needed to look again. History is full of fabulous females who have been systematically ignored, forgotten or simply written out of the records. They’re not all saints, they’re not all geniuses, but they do deserve remembering.
Sandi Toksvig

Photo credit: Gayatri Malhotra on Unsplash

  1. beth
    March 6, 2022

    what a incredible mind shift this brings…

    • bridget whelan
      March 6, 2022

      An ice cold drink for the brain … so many times, in so many ways written out of history, out of activity, out of community and out of logic.

  2. Sarah Waldock
    March 6, 2022

    One could be cynical and point out that man needs to know which days it’s safe to come out of the bunker and ask what’s for dinner… having suffered extreme PMT I used to hoist the ‘danger to life’ flag for four days….

    • bridget whelan
      March 6, 2022

      And there ‘s always a place for humour (as long as the right person is saying it ie you and not your husband)

      • Sarah Waldock
        March 6, 2022

        we wouldn’t have got through some.of those difficult times without being able to laugh about it….

  3. bridget whelan
    March 6, 2022

    I’m sure you’re right – apart from anything esle a sense of humour also implies a sense of balance, proportion…

