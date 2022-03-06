Humour is an essential part of writing – Maeve Higgins QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
Comedy belongs in every piece of writing — humour is not a dodge or a distraction or a cheap trick, it’s an essential part of being alive, and as such, we must include it in the art we create. Like plants, no matter how much darkness we find ourselves in, we strain to find any tiny pinprick of light.
Maeve Higgins
Agreed!
And She says it so well. The image of the plant seeking out the light will stay with me.
having a sense of the ridiculous does help. I was writing a heavy scene in which John Donne’s writing was being discussed as part of a love scene, and with the line ‘not faint Canaries, but ambrosial’ my mind wandered away from wine to the idea of semi comatose yellow birds on chaises longues…
Love this!
Go the plant analogy!
Pretty good, huh
From one of my favorite sources of writing advice. Her book, Back to Creative Writing School is a jewel.
Oh Rae! What a wonderful and generous thing to say. Thank you.