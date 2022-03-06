BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Humour is an essential part of writing – Maeve Higgins QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Comedy belongs in every piece of writing — humour is not a dodge or a distraction or a cheap trick, it’s an essential part of being alive, and as such, we must include it in the art we create. Like plants, no matter how much darkness we find ourselves in, we strain to find any tiny pinprick of light.
Maeve Higgins

7 comments on "Humour is an essential part of writing – Maeve Higgins QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. Sarah Waldock
    March 6, 2022

    Agreed!

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      March 6, 2022

      And She says it so well. The image of the plant seeking out the light will stay with me.

      Reply
      • Sarah Waldock
        March 6, 2022

        having a sense of the ridiculous does help. I was writing a heavy scene in which John Donne’s writing was being discussed as part of a love scene, and with the line ‘not faint Canaries, but ambrosial’ my mind wandered away from wine to the idea of semi comatose yellow birds on chaises longues…

  2. Glen Available
    March 6, 2022

    Love this!
    Go the plant analogy!

    Reply
  3. Rae Longest
    March 6, 2022

    Reblogged this on Literacy and Me and commented:
    From one of my favorite sources of writing advice. Her book, Back to Creative Writing School is a jewel.

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      March 6, 2022

      Oh Rae! What a wonderful and generous thing to say. Thank you.

      Reply

