For Most People Most of the Time it Takes Years to Write a Book – Annie Dillard QUOTES FOR WRITERS

For Most People Most of the Time it Takes Years to Write a Book – Annie Dillard

Out of a human population on earth of 4.5 billion, perhaps 20 people can write a serious book in a year.
Some people lift cars, too.
Some people enter week-long sled-dog races, go over Niagara Falls in barrels, fly planes through the Arc de Triomphe. Some people feel no pain in childbirth. Some people eat cars. There is no call to take human extremes as norms.
Annie Dillard

  1. Sarah Waldock
    March 6, 2022

    I think she underestimates the capacity for serious writing in the population. Assuming serious means relatively meaningful [as opposed to the romance fluff which pays the bills] not just non-fiction.

    • bridget whelan
      March 6, 2022

      in a year.
      That’s the point’s she making. We shouldn’t compare ourselves to the very few who can produce a serious worthwhile book in a relatively short period of time. Most people need longer.

      • Sarah Waldock
        March 6, 2022

        I think that this quote, unlike your usual choices, is very depressing because it basically says ‘forget it, germs, you won’t get anything meaningful done, it takes genius.’ And it doesn’t. It takes hard work, dedication, and the guts to believe in a project. I could probably name 20 people I know who can write a serious, meaningful work in a year – and of course, what does ‘serious’ mean?

        Sure, if you can’t take a sabbatical for the research, or are waiting for a window of opportunity to visit a particular place, this drags the research out. But do you count the research? some research is a lifetime of learning and experience, like that of Heather King in with writing her book about the horse in history [an invaluable resource; I recommend it to any regency writer] and the research she has done for her novels? she collated it in, as I recall, about 4 months, and I was glad to have been able to help her with some of her research. She was inspired and wrote in about 3 weeks a children’s book ‘Harvey and the Big Red Bus’ which is a tremendously helpful book for children grieving lost relatives.Now, I consider that meaningful. ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ took 2 years. ‘1984’ took just over the year, but Orwell had been thinking about it for 4 years before that. Does the thinking count?
        Lucy Worsley churns out books regularly; based on years of research. How do you divide that up?

        Suppose you can only write your masterpiece at the weekends. So you can only get 10,000 words a week written. It still builds up. I think this writer sounds pretentious and I hate pretentious.

