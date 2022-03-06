BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

A Quick Note to Regular Readers Who MAY have Noticed…

…that I have broken the habit of a decade (yes! that long) and published THREE insightful quotes about writing and being a writer this Sunday instead of the usual mean-minded, paltry, puny one.

You may also notice that they are all by women and it is not a coincidence that it will soon be International Women’s Day.
Explanation enough, surely?

Although if you are truly a regular reader you may not be entirely satisfied.
The truth is that I realised what I had done about 10 minutes ago.
I have been squirrelling away suitable quotations since the new year. It felt like opening a savings account.

No more scrabbling around for something suitable on Saturday night. I relished the number of scheduled posts my WordPress desktop told me I had, especially as I knew each one was a gem.
Only I must have had the same thought on three separate occasions

…this is perfect for the Sunday nearest International Women’s Day

Clearly, forward thinking doesn’t suit everyone me.
Back to Saturday night scrabbling around.

7 comments on “A Quick Note to Regular Readers Who MAY have Noticed…

  1. josiedarling2014
    March 6, 2022

    I have so enjoyed your posts today Bridget. You are a marvellous woman. Josie xx

    Sent from my iPhone Josie Darling

    >

    Reply
  2. beth
    March 6, 2022

    hahahaha – well, we have benefited from it –

    Reply
  3. Sarah Waldock
    March 6, 2022

    Thank you for your efforts!

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      March 6, 2022

      With a bit more effort I might have spread the quotes over 3 weeks!

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Information

This entry was posted on March 6, 2022 by in News and tagged , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-7BB

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL — 120+ reviews on Amazon and over 75% gave it five stars

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 7,332 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: