What You Learn from Reading Aloud – David Perez QUOTES FOR WRITERS

What You Learn from Reading Aloud – David Perez

Reading aloud engages the senses, makes us think of rhythm, narrative flow, and stillness; connects us with how our words truly sound. Reading aloud slows us down. When we read in our minds we tend to zoom along, the brain processing much faster than the mouth can speak.

Reading aloud allows us to slow down and pay attention, which makes the practice a powerful proofreading tool. We find common grammatical errors, omitted words, sections that don’t quite say what we intended or that just don’t feel right.

David Perez in Speak Your Writing to Life: Brevity Magazine
Photo Credit:  Sincerely Media on Unsplash

2 comments on "What You Learn from Reading Aloud – David Perez

  1. Sarah Waldock
    March 13, 2022

    now this is a quote I can get altogether behind! I read out each chapter to my husband as I write it which catches a lot of typos and places where, changing the wording, I have made a garble of a sentence. It also cuts down the number of impossibly long sentences I fear I am addicted to writing.

    Reply
  2. Cathy Cade
    March 13, 2022

    I’m sharing this one with our writing group. As there as now quite a few of us, there isn’t time for us to read our work at meetings (I always used to find things to change in mine when we did that). Now we email them out instead, but I wonder if we should reinstate some reading in meetings.

    Reply

