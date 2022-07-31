BRIDGET WHELAN writer

One of the Big Differences between Reading and Writing – Vickie Karp QUOTES FOR WRITERS

When we read, we start at the beginning and continue until we reach the end. When we write, we start in the middle and fight our way out.
Vickie Karp

