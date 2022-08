The Miracle of Books – Anne Lamott QUOTES FOR WRITERS

For some of us, books are as important as almost anything else on earth. What a miracle it is that out of these small, flat, rigid squares of paper unfolds world after world after world, worlds that sing to you, comfort and quiet or excite you.

Anne Lamott



Image credit: At Havedoren (in the Garden Doorway) by Peter Ilsted 1861-1933 Pallant House Gallery; http://www.artuk.org