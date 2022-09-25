BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Remembering Your Home – Beth Kephart QUOTES FOR MEMOIR WRITERS

Our childhood houses offered, at their most basic, shelter. But they also served as round-the-clock stage sets, as a kind of theater in which we were both actor and audience…

…This might be our ambition, then: To write the physical places that shaped us with such evocative specificity that those who read our pages will feel not just the wind blowing through but the lives themselves—the gathering, the yearning, the inevitably inadequate but elementally human attempts at shaping and keeping.

Our childhood houses were where we learned proportion and relationship, color and shine, function and dysfunction, echo. Our childhood houses were our theaters in the round. Our privilege, and our challenge, is to write them, to convert the house into a home.

Beth Kephart in Brevity

Photo Credit: Arisa Chattasa on Unsplash

