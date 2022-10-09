Without You an Entire Industry Would Not Exist – Doris Lessing QUOTES FOR WRITERS
And it does no harm to repeat, as often as you can, ‘Without me the literary industry would not exist: the publishers, the agents, the sub-agents, the sub-sub-agents, the accountants, the libel lawyers, the departments of literature, the professors, the theses, the books of criticism, the reviewers, the book pages- all this vast and proliferating edifice is because of this small, patronized, put-down and underpaid person.”
Well, now you mention it… so true!
Yep!
I will add, one of my favourite quotes about writing comes from the Brazillian novelist Paulo Coelho (author of THE ALCHEMIST (1988)) who famously observed – “Writing is a socially acceptable form of getting naked in public.”
Haven’t heard that before but it reminds me of the saying that writing is acting for ugly people. Can’t remember who said it…
A nice filip to the ego
And we all need that…