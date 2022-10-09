Without You an Entire Industry Would Not Exist – Doris Lessing QUOTES FOR WRITERS

And it does no harm to repeat, as often as you can, ‘Without me the literary industry would not exist: the publishers, the agents, the sub-agents, the sub-sub-agents, the accountants, the libel lawyers, the departments of literature, the professors, the theses, the books of criticism, the reviewers, the book pages- all this vast and proliferating edifice is because of this small, patronized, put-down and underpaid person.”

Doris Lessing

Picture Credit: Wanderer above the Sea of Fog 1818 by Caspar David Friedrich