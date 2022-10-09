BRIDGET WHELAN writer

And it does no harm to repeat, as often as you can, ‘Without me the literary industry would not exist: the publishers, the agents, the sub-agents, the sub-sub-agents, the accountants, the libel lawyers, the departments of literature, the professors, the theses, the books of criticism, the reviewers, the book pages- all this vast and proliferating edifice is because of this small, patronized, put-down and underpaid person.”

Doris Lessing

Picture Credit: Wanderer above the Sea of Fog 1818 by Caspar David Friedrich

6 comments on "Without You an Entire Industry Would Not Exist – Doris Lessing QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. Glen Available
    October 9, 2022

    Well, now you mention it… so true!

    Reply
  2. Glen Available
    October 9, 2022

    I will add, one of my favourite quotes about writing comes from the Brazillian novelist Paulo Coelho (author of THE ALCHEMIST (1988)) who famously observed – “Writing is a socially acceptable form of getting naked in public.”

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      October 9, 2022

      Haven’t heard that before but it reminds me of the saying that writing is acting for ugly people. Can’t remember who said it…

      Reply
  3. Sarah Waldock
    October 9, 2022

    A nice filip to the ego

    Reply

