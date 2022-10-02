It’s all Fur and Feathers for Brighton’s Regency Housekeeper

Mrs Finnegan, working class ORACLE and guide to the GENTRY, is ONLY able to sharpen her Quill and write these CHRONICLES when not OCCUPIED with her duties as Housekeeper at The Regency Town House Brunswick Square.

WHAT TO DO about my moody moping wife Mary?

After the recent death of her canary she speaks as if the very sunshine of her life has set forever.

She reveals to me ALL the passing emotions of her heart. She cherishes grief. Long dead chirping birds flit through the magic-lantern of her fertile imagination.

My receipt for banishing melancholy is to take a good hard gallop on horseback or smoke a pipe, anything is better than to make sorrow a welcome companion.

You seem a sensible sort. What say you?

Frustrated Farmer Frederick from Freshfield

Mrs Finnegan Replies

I suspect your wife doesn’t reveal all her passing emotions. Many are HIDDEN deep within her bosom. My proof?

Why dear sir, you are still alive, are you not?

Mary must have smothered the desire to smite you with a SAUCEPAN at some points in your marriage – probably ONCE a month.



The real question is why has the passing of a small bird caused SUCH anquish?

Perhaps it is BECAUSE there is so little warmth and affection in her life and she has to DEAL with a blind, BLUSTERING bully of a bed mate who is insensitive to his wife’s tears.



Sir, all you have to DO is look in the mirror for the heart of the problem.



PS

Brutus is still missing.



Another advert appeared in the Brighton Gazette.

Stolen from Brunswick Square, a newfoundland dog answering to Brutus. Return him immediately to the Rev Edward Everard at St Andrew’s Church in Waterloo Street to claim your reward of ONE guinea. No questions will be asked.

Mrs Hankey became interested at this point as she had HIGH hopes of securing a SUITABLE SUITOR for Miss Martha through the Reverend Everard’s connections. It is well known ALL the nobility attend his church.

The Mistress, not wanting to APPEAR backward in the local dog rescue goings-on, offered five shillings for ANY news pertaining to the dog’s whereabouts.

She even made a point of consulting Master Talbot on the subject who said she was BEING remarkably generous. He offered to be a go-between if any LOWLY person comes forward to claim the reward. Apparently the Reverend is providing the same service if the gentry are INVOLVED.



Master Peregrine composed a poem.

O magnificent animal of the Newfoundland kind

to your present residence we are blind

Although a relativity new neighbour

in our eyes you found favour

Cupid drew his bow and with his arrows did shoot us

With the result all Brunswick Square loves dear old Brutus!

There are seven more stanzas and The Brighton Gazette somehow found room to print all of them.

Brutus is still missing

