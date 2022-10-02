BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Trust Your Ear and Read Aloud – Joe Moran QUOTES FOR WRITERS

If you get the rhythm of your writing right, the other things tend to fall into place. Most people know the grammatical rules of writing more than they think they do. You probably know where the subject and verb should go in a sentence, even if you can’t identify them. (Most people can’t.) You know the subject and verb go at that point in the sentence, and in that order, because it sounds right. If it sounds right, it’s probably grammatically right; if it sounds wrong, it’s probably grammatically wrong. You should certainly trust your ear more than the grammar check on MS Word, which is pretty useless.
Joe Moran

Photo Credit: Ben White on Unsplash

One comment on "Trust Your Ear and Read Aloud – Joe Moran QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. Sarah Waldock
    October 2, 2022

    He’s spot on about word’s grammar check. If I ever want to effect a change, it wants to change it to affect, and plainly is NOT programmed to understand the rule that ‘when you effect a change it can affect other things.’
    My lovely husband reads my proof copy out loud to me, so he can say ‘you said what?’ if things sound iffy. It also means he can say ‘breathing an issue with that sentence’ because as I swim and sing, I don’t notice some overly lengthy sentences….

    

