The Trouble with Inspiration – Crime Writer Peter Temple QUOTES FOR WRITERS

…inspiration isn’t something that lasts beyond a paragraph or two. Creative rushes are also to be distrusted. It’s the passages that flowed from your fingertips that you have to axe the next day.

The ideas I have for books are also much too vague and ephemeral to be called inspirations. For me, they take the form of images and the feelings that come with them, scenes seen and imagined, usually unconnected, isolated, not part of any narrative. I’ve usually forgotten them by chapter three.

Peter Temple

  1. beth
    November 6, 2022

    oh, I so agree about inspiration –

    • bridget whelan
      November 6, 2022

      Me too. Only just come across Peter Temple – he’s a modern Raymond Chandler with a wonderful turn of phrase. Wrote about 9 novels all of them set in Australia I think.

