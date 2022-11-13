The Search for Truth – Anton Chekhov QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
In the search for truth human beings take two steps forward and one step back. Suffering, mistakes and weariness of life thrust them back, but the thirst for truth and stubborn will drive them forward. And who knows? Perhaps they will reach the real truth at last.
Anton Chekhov
From The Duel and quoted in the opening of Gabor Maté’s In the Realm of Hungry Ghosts
Photo credit: Bruno van der Kraan
so accurate and perhaps they will
Gloomy buggers these Russian writers. He should try a good spicy meal to drive out the constipation of thought.