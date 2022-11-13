The Search for Truth – Anton Chekhov QUOTES FOR WRITERS

In the search for truth human beings take two steps forward and one step back. Suffering, mistakes and weariness of life thrust them back, but the thirst for truth and stubborn will drive them forward. And who knows? Perhaps they will reach the real truth at last.

Anton Chekhov

From The Duel and quoted in the opening of Gabor Maté’s In the Realm of Hungry Ghosts

Photo credit: Bruno van der Kraan