BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

The Search for Truth – Anton Chekhov QUOTES FOR WRITERS

In the search for truth human beings take two steps forward and one step back. Suffering, mistakes and weariness of life thrust them back, but the thirst for truth and stubborn will drive them forward. And who knows? Perhaps they will reach the real truth at last.

Anton Chekhov
From The Duel and quoted in the opening of Gabor Maté’s In the Realm of Hungry Ghosts

Photo credit: Bruno van der Kraan 

2 comments on “The Search for Truth – Anton Chekhov QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. beth
    November 13, 2022

    so accurate and perhaps they will

    Reply
  2. Sarah Waldock
    November 13, 2022

    Gloomy buggers these Russian writers. He should try a good spicy meal to drive out the constipation of thought.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Information

This entry was posted on November 13, 2022 by in Quotes and tagged , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-833

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL — 120+ reviews on Amazon and over 75% gave it five stars

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 7,320 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

Archives

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: