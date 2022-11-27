BRIDGET WHELAN writer

It’s Hard for Everyone – All You Get is the Bacon Rinds Ernest Hemingway QUOTES FOR WRITERS

What you ought to do is write you big lazy bastard. My god it is hard for anybody to write. I never start a damn thing without knowing 200 times I can’t write—never will be able to write a line—can’t go on—can’t get started—stuff is rotten—can’t say what I mean—know there is a whole fine complete thing and all I get of it is the bacon rinds. You would write better than anybody but the minute it becomes impossible you stop. That is the time you have to go on through and then it gets easier. It always gets utterly and completely impossible.

Thank God it does—otherwise everybody would write and I would starve to death.
Ernest Hemingway
Letter to Waldo Pierce, 1st Oct 1928
The Letters of Ernest Hemingway: Volume 2
(I found this in Shawn Usher’s wonderful newsletter which shares the best letters in history)

Image credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

One comment on “It’s Hard for Everyone – All You Get is the Bacon Rinds Ernest Hemingway QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. Sarah Waldock
    November 27, 2022

    … self discipline is the key…

    Fear of the white [a villanelle]

    The page is blank and quite pristine
    It waits for words with purpose clear
    Blank and unwritten, still quite clean

    I try to form an opening scene
    Although the blank page seems to jeer
    The page is blank and quite pristine

    I long to vent frustrated spleen
    But words elude me fully here
    Blank and unwritten, still quite clean

    Too many thoughts I flit between
    Although I try my mind to steer
    The page is blank, and quite pristine

    I tell myself that I am keen
    And push away emotion drear
    Blank and unwritten, still quite clean

    Too long I stared; my thoughts unseen
    I give in to the challenged fear
    The page is blank and quite pristine
    Blank and unwritten, still quite clean

