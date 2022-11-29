It’s All Change for Brighton’s Regency Housekeeper. Will She Stay or Will She Go?

Some Readers were QUITE overcome at last week’s startling revelations. Mrs Finnegan, housekeeper at The Regency Town House, hopes that they are now FULLY recovered.

She herself stands at a crossroads, not certain which ROAD to take…

Dear Readers,

FORGIVE ME for not preparing you beforehand but a marriage proposal came as a surprise to me as well.

I have also been OVERCOME by letters and not of the how-nice-to-hear-your-news variety.

There may be one or two in the pile SEEKING my advice, but they have yet to rise to the top. Most attempt to offer ME guidance and while I appreciate it is well-meant (mostly) I feel many are labouring under a GRAVE misunderstanding.

Let me be CLEAR

At no time has Master Peregrine Hildenbrace offered me the post of HOUSEKEEPER in his establishment.

Yes, the thought may have CROSSED my mind in a fleeting way, like a SEED floating on the wind, but I do not BELIEVE it ever took root in Master Hildenbrace’s forehead.

And of course, I have not forgotten Sissy.

Also I CAN confirm that I not entirely UNAWARE of what courtship involves. I have had my moments, I say no more

And finally, a special message to TWO loyal readers



First, Miss Imelda from North Twitter-dom

I believe in you Mrs Finnegan, for your wisdom, compassion and practical common sense. I therefore am convinced you would not tie yourself to that ol’ sneezer for love or money.

What about love AND money? I just put that question on the table and leave it there.

Now for Miss Tiffany from North Canada who wrote: My Dear Mrs. Finnegan! First question, are you alright? Now for the rest… I am confused, maybe I am not and I am correct in understanding that you and Master P are engaged?! Or did he leave you alone on the street without waiting for your answer and then you fainted!? Was he uncomfortable waiting for your reply? Or did he forget himself and nervously leave you for that wicked woman to find?! So many questions.

Be well, please try not to leave us in too long of suspense. The second thing that you alluded to can wait. My dear you have UNDERSTOOD perfectly. Yes, Master Hildenbrace has asked for my hand in marriage.



There is no betrothal as I have not YET responded. Master Peregrine did not wait for a reply, but this was in perfect ACCORD with my own feelings.



A lady should wait and reflect. An immediate answer smells of desperation but to leave it too long may encourage the other party to have second or third thoughts.



I shall REVEAL my decision next Tuesday and do not think that you ALREADY know my mind. There are more changes afoot that MIGHT alter everything. We are MOVING. The whole Hankey Household is moving from Number 13 to Number 10 Brunswick Square, a much bigger and grander house a few doors down and it has a much bigger and grander housekeeper’s room. As you can see. I have fallen in love with everything from the delightfully RESECTABLE linen cupboard you can ACTUALLY walk into to (yes!) to the elegantly painted wood (note the fine graining. You won’t FIND the like of that anywhere else in the basement).



The fire grate is of the latest design, the window shutters are a joy and the floorboards handsome .



Plus Mrs Hankey has PROMISED a full staff. (She knows nothing of Master Peregrine’s proposal and has made it clear that I shall be in charge.) Picture it, dear readers!







. I can’t help wondering if NOW is the right time to leave. Make sure you don’t MISS the next THRILLING episode!

