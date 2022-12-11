Am I a Good Enough Reader to Comment on Someone Else’s Story? George Saunders answers QUOTES FOR WRITERS

In November the great American writer George Saunders was speaking in Santa Cruz and was asked by a member of the audience how she could become a better, more sophisticated reader – how she could improve her ability to decide whether a story was good.



I’ve often had the same question from students who are intimidated by the thought of giving feedback on someone else’s work. They don’t feel qualified and aren’t sure if they are a good enough reader.



The day after the Santa Cruz meeting Saunders wrote to members of Story Club with George Saunders and expanded on the answer he had given.

…assuming we’ve made a good faith effort to read enough stories to be in the ballpark, we should then take comfort in the fact that we’re lived – we’ve loved, loved and lost, enjoyed, aspired, been crushed, been betrayed, rebounded, caved in, enjoyed, been lost, got found, all of it. That is, we know some things about this world. And so we can evaluate a story on that basis: does it square with your sense of how things are?



Does it speak to the deepest part of you? Does it do anything for you? Not all stories will, even really good ones. And that’s for you and only you to say.

Image Credits:

Yerson Retamal

Dewang Gupta

Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu