BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

Am I a Good Enough Reader to Comment on Someone Else’s Story? George Saunders answers QUOTES FOR WRITERS

In November the great American writer George Saunders was speaking in Santa Cruz and was asked by a member of the audience how she could become a better, more sophisticated reader – how she could improve her ability to decide whether a story was good.

I’ve often had the same question from students who are intimidated by the thought of giving feedback on someone else’s work. They don’t feel qualified and aren’t sure if they are a good enough reader.

The day after the Santa Cruz meeting Saunders wrote to members of Story Club with George Saunders and expanded on the answer he had given.

…assuming we’ve made a good faith effort to read enough stories to be in the ballpark, we should then take comfort in the fact that we’re lived – we’ve loved, loved and lost, enjoyed, aspired, been crushed, been betrayed, rebounded, caved in, enjoyed, been lost, got found, all of it. That is, we know some things about this world. And so we can evaluate a story on that basis: does it square with your sense of how things are?

Does it speak to the deepest part of you? Does it do anything for you? Not all stories will, even really good ones. And that’s for you and only you to say.

Image Credits:
Yerson Retamal
Dewang Gupta
Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Information

This entry was posted on December 11, 2022 by in Quotes and tagged , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-81Z

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL — 120+ reviews on Amazon and over 75% gave it five stars

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 7,287 other subscribers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

Archives

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: