It’s Not Finding The Time To Write, It’s Finding The Right Time – Kelly Link QUOTES FOR WRITERS

I’ve spent a lot of time trying to figure out why I hate writing so much, when it’s also the thing that I want most to do—it turns out a large piece of this is that I mostly hate writing when I’m attempting to do it between waking up to around 2 pm. For a long time, I thought that real writers settled down to do their work first thing, and so I must be a dilettante not to be able to get anything done without finding it excruciating.

Finally, after lots of experimenting, I’ve realized that before 2 pm I can’t really make much headway, and that at some point between 2 and 3 in the afternoon some little switch in my brain flips, and I can think about narrative. 

Kelly Link on Lithub.com

Photo credit Andrea Cannata

2 comments on “It’s Not Finding The Time To Write, It’s Finding The Right Time – Kelly Link QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. beth
    April 2, 2023

    my time is early afternoon or early am, I’m useless in the late afternoon or evening.

    Reply
  2. Luccia
    April 2, 2023

    So true and refreshing to read. This writer is certainly prolific and imaginative so this advice proves her point, you have to work with yourself as you are.

    Reply

