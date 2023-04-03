BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

Love Books Competition 2023

Marlborough LitFest want people to reveal why they fell in love with a book, poem or play and why they are passionate about sharing it.

It’s free to enter and your entry (750 words max.) doesn’t have to be a straightforward review. You might want to dramatise memorable characters, reveal compelling plot twists and turns, or explain how the text makes you feel. You could even write a poem as long as it shows why you want others to read your favourite.

Reading the entries of previous winners should help you get a hang of what the organisers want to see. Click HERE

Age groups: 
13-15 years, 
16-19 years,
20+ years 

Prizes: Winner for each age group receives £300; the runner-up in each age group receives £100

Deadline: Friday 30 June 2023. Winners will be announced at the 2023 LitFest in September.

For the entry form and full terms and conditions click HERE

My favourite book?

Howard’s End by E.M. Forster, I did it for A level and it made a big impression on me. No, wait Troubles by J.G.Farrell, the only book I’ve ever worn out and had to get a new copy. And then there’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Lincoln in the Bardo, and the Rebus novels by Ian Rankin, and Alice Through The Looking Glass (far superior to her trip to Wonderland), and almost anything by Robert Graves and Ann Pratchett and Orwell… and I haven’t even started on Emily Dickinson, Seamus Heaney or Andrew Marvell

Picture credits: Mircea – All in collections
Gordon Johnson


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Information

This entry was posted on April 3, 2023 by in News and tagged , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-8ge

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL — 120+ reviews on Amazon and over 75% gave it five stars

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 7,923 other subscribers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

Archives

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: