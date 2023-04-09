BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Easy Reading is Hard to Do…Enrique Jardiel Poncela QUOTES FOR WRITERS

When something can be read without effort, great effort has gone into its writing.

Enrique Jardiel Poncela, Spanish playwright and novelist

Image Credit: Bianca Van Dijk from Pixabay

2 comments on "Easy Reading is Hard to Do…Enrique Jardiel Poncela QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. beth
    April 9, 2023

    I so get this. that’s why people are so shocked when they find that writing a children’s book is not easy.

    Reply
  2. bridget whelan
    April 9, 2023

    Agree that writing for children is a real challenge, not least because you have a very discerning audience

    Reply

