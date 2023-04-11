Mrs Finnegan Always Judges a Man by his Poker

I AM NOT QUICK to find fault, but you can tell a lot about a man’s intellect from his application of a poker to a fire.

A meddlesome nervous type will dive right in, poking about without rhyme nor reason. In a cold winter’s day the poker should be kept out of his reach.

No one should EVER touch a poker to a fire near its death, for it will EXPIRE as sure as cats have fleas.

Do not stir it.

Try not to look or breathe upon it.

Instead gently, gently with the step of a ghost apply the bellows. If there is a spark left the air will find it and within minutes you will be rewarded by the generous heat.

Dear reader, if you can find a man who can do all that, marry him.

Or perhaps you have a better way of judging character.

What everyday habit or activity excites your INSTANT animosity?

Or could it be that the way a lady slices an onion reveals a good heart?

Do share in the comments below. We need to know these things

Saint of the Week

St Lynwine of Holland, patron saint of ice skaters. Feast day April 14th.

In 1396 when knights wore armour and lived in castles, young Lynwine went skating with friends. One collided into her, she broke a rib, went to bed and never got up again. She suffered a series of mysterious illnesses over the next 40 years and I think I may have had most of them myself.

Who knew that medieval folk had skates? Or that you could be Saintly lying in bed. I wonder if her name had anything to do with her preferred drink. If so, there’s someone in Brunswick Square who should be called LynGin.

Feathery Omens of Death – be prepared

A white bird or a crow flying against a window at night foretells of a death in the house within a year.

Seeing six crows on a branch is a sign that death is coming. (There’s nothing wrong in making a lot of noise when you see four or five together)

If a sparrow attacks a swallow and throws it from its nest (on or near a home), a son will be born and a daughter will die.

Nearly all of these can be got round in some way. For example, it doesn’t count if the swallow started the fight, but the SUREST sign of all is when a bird flies into the bedroom of a sick person, lands on the bed post, turns its back on the patient and coughs loudly.

A Very Short History of Brighton’s Massive Growth

Some have written to EXPRESS their surprise that a small town like Brighton could be home to work of such literary merit as this humble almanac. Ah, ladies and gentlemen, do not be fooled, once a tiny fishing village, it is now EXPANDING quicker than a sea dipper’s waist*.

In 1801 the town’s population was just over 7000 but by 1831 it leapt to 40,631 (the very year I arrived. I think I must be the 1 at the end. It’s so nice to be counted)

The entire sea frontage of the parish of Brighton is near THREE miles in length and the line of highly respectable houses is pushing west into Hove village as I write.

A Prediction

Almanacs and predictions go together like straw and mattresses and it is HIGH time I offered one of my own. I therefore say with unshakable conviction that the village of Hove will melt under the weight of building bricks and will disappear from maps and memories. ‘Tis sad, but never mind, it’s the price of progress and it will be replaced by a VERY elegant West Brighton.

You can just see the corner of Brunswick Square on the left and I do believe that is me walking down the centre of the road. Yes, I do look a tad taller than normal but I seem to remember having extra high wooden pattens in 1833 as there was so much mud about.

*In case you are not certain what a sea dipper looks like, here is a water colour of the FAMOUS Martha Gunn and friends.

