The Last Thing to Do to Your Writing – Claire Kilroy QUOTES FOR WRITERS

The Last Thing to Do to Your Writing – Claire Kilroy

My last act with a piece of writing is to read it sentence by sentence, or even clause by clause, closing my eyes to parse each word with my mind’s eye. It’s amazing what this process throws up. It is also a way of saying goodbye to your piece, sending it out into the world fully prepared, or as prepared as you can make it because nothing is ever fully prepared, you are never fully in control, not when it comes to the figaries of the human imagination. This uncertainty is something you have to learn to live with.

Picture credit: Ben White on Unsplash