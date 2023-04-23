BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Getting Your Own Back – Louise Glück QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Writing is a kind of revenge against circumstance: bad luck, loss, pain. If you make something out of it, then you’ve no longer been bested by these events.

Nobel Laureate Louise Glück

  1. beth
    April 23, 2023

    power shift –

  2. Sarah Waldock
    April 23, 2023

    I’ve killed my abusive grandfather 8 times. It’s such fun to watch him throw his weight around, hector and bully, and then have his world fall about his ears. Especially when having had him arraigned and hanged.

  3. bridget whelan
    April 23, 2023

    Fiction as retribution…

