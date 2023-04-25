BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Launch Your Picture Book Career With This Competition

ALWAYS WANTED to write for children?

Publisher Hachette UK is running a competition to discover unpublished fiction writers from Black, Asian, mixed heritage and minority ethnic backgrounds. They also have to be over 18, unpublished and unagented and living in the UK

This year they are looking for fiction writing in the picture book genre. The text has to be 500-700 words long and aimed at 3 to five year olds.

Writer-illustrators can also submit three pieces of finished, full colour artwork as part of their entry but writers submitting a text-only entry will not be at a disadvantage

The text also has to be:

  • a well-written work of fiction (both prose and rhyme texts are acceptable)
  • Sit firmly in the picture book genre for 3-5 year-olds
  • Have a strong hook or theme
  • Introduce a memorable character or characters
  • Have a strong plot
  • submitted using the Word template provided here to entrants or as a PDF

Deadline May 8 2023.

ENTER HERE

Check out the full terms and conditions here before sending anything off

PRIZES

The winner will receive £2,500 prize money
PLUS

• Detailed feedback

• Introductory meetings with at least two different literary agents

• An introductory session with the Hachette Children’s Group rights team

• A meeting with the Hachette Children’s Group marketing and publicity teams

• A ticket to London Book Fair 2024

The winner’s entry will also be considered for full publication with a competitive advance against royalties. However, Hachette Children’s Group does not guarantee that the winner will be offered a publishing contract.

The runner up will receive £1,500 prize money
PLUS

• Detailed feedback

• A hamper of HCG books with a value of up to £200

Six shortlisted writers will also be invited to attend a one-hour online picture book workshop with an Hachette Children’s Group picture book editor.

If you have any queries contact mosiewcharranprize@hachette.co.uk.

Great Good luck if you give it a go!

Photo Credit by Jonathan Borba

