Get Over the Fear of Failure – Brandon Stosuy QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Even the most accomplished people deal with failure and ongoing self-doubt. You have to learn how to deal with it. Failure is how you learn. If you see it as anything but a lesson, and project it onto your self-worth, you’ll crumble.

That low self-worth takes up a lot of room in your head. You end up giving too much space to jealousy, bitterness, comparing yourself to your peers and that’s less room for the creative process to unfold. Failure and success are endlessly intertwined. Each step forward can included a number of steps back.

Basically: you have to get over yourself and get over the fear of failure.



