A Short Story Can’t Just Stop – it has to Conclude Claire Kilroy QUOTES FOR WRITERS

The one thing I need to happen with a short story is to end up in a different place to where I started, to experience a perspective shift. It doesn’t have to be a huge movement but I want to go somewhere, or to be brought. Insight, I suppose you might call it. Joyce termed it the epiphany. Writing an epiphany, of course, is no simple feat, and there are no instructions on how to accomplish this, but that’s the glorious game that is writing, and it’s the particular discipline of the short story – that it doesn’t just stop. It concludes.

Claire Kilroy

Picture credit: Sigmund on Unsplash