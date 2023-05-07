Getting to the Heart of Things – Lily Dunn on Writing Memoir QUOTES FOR WRITERS

BRIDGET WHELAN writer

When writing memoir, a writer is not simply expressing or purging their painful experiences but also also using it to explore themselves, and the human condition generally, by engaging with the specific in order to gain insight into universals.

I am reminded of James Joyce’s observations that ‘if I can get to the heart of Dublin I can get to the heart of all the cities of the world. In the particular is contained the universal’.

Lilly Dunn writing in Mslexia

Photo credit: Sarkawt Jabar from Pixabay

