Writing Award for the Over 50s

Jenny Brown Associates, the independent Edinburgh based literary agency, is running an award for debut novelists resident in the UK aged 50 and above. They also have to be unpublished and currently unrepresented by an agent.

The winner will receive £1,000 and a place on a residential writing course at Moniack Mhor Creative Writing Centre. (It’s in the Scottish Highlands I’ve never been but have always wanted to go.)



Runners-up will receive tailored mentoring sessions by experienced writers, editor or agents depending where you are on your writing journey. (And qudos, don’t forget that. Being a runner up in a competition like this means something.)



What to Send

the first 5000 words of your debut novel (as long as it’s not science fiction, horror or fantasy.) The manuscript doesn’t have to be finished before entering, but you need to have at least 60,000 words to show them if you get short listed

a one-page synopsis

brief information about yourself (including date of birth) and what inspired your novel

When to Send it

By 11.59 pm on May 31st. Submissions open today Monday May 1st

The shortlist of 6 will be announced on July 27th.

The winner will be announced at Edinburgh International Book Fair on August 26th

Where to Send it

debut@jennybrownassociates.com

Take a good long long look at all the terms and conditions HERE and follow every single one.

Great good luck!