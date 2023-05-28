In Praise of Longer Sentences – Ed Simon QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Within a long sentence—clause upon clause, the commas and semicolons, em-dashes and colons, parentheticals and appositions piling up—there can be a veritable maze of imagery, a labyrinth of connotation, a factory of concepts; the baroque and purple sentence is simultaneously an archive of consciousness at its most caffeinated and a dream of new worlds from words alone. No doubt my proffered example of a long sentence, with which I began this paragraph, will not appeal to every reader, which is fine, but to those who hold as inviolate that the only good sentence is a short one, I’m happy to offer an interjection that’s simply two words, the first a scatological curse and the second a pronoun.

Ed Simon, author and editor

Picture credit:Andrys Stienstra

I have developed a writing exercise on this very subject. It’s one of my favourites and you can find it HERE