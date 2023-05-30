Mrs Finnegan’s Almanac – Brighton Isn’t Just for Royals

June comes in with the scent of roses.

BUT all too often it has an OLD SHAWL on her shoulders, A BAD COLD in her head and CORNS on her toes. I try to keep my spirts up but be warned, dear friends, be warned!



(And I haven’t even mentioned greenfly or thorns)

Holidaying in Brighton

For those of you who have not YET travelled to Brighton for leisure and pleasure, I recommend a book that might well persuade you that a journey to England’s balmy south coast would not be wasted.

Holidays At Brighton or Seaside Amusements is an illustrated travel guide published by Darton and Harvey two years ago in 1834 so it includes all the latest attractions. Written in the form of a story about Lewis and Edward, two delightful schoolboy brothers, it would ENTICE any family to pay us a visit.



Here are a few words from the opening chapter

“…we are in Brighton at last,” cried Edward. “In Brighton, where the king and queen live, and where there are so many grand things to be seen: but what I want to see more than all is the deep wide sea. It was so dark when we came here last night, that what papa told me was the sea looked only, as we rode along, like a line of black clouds.”

Proof that holidaying in Brighton isn’t just for Royals. (However, dear King William and Queen Adelaide come so often little boys like Edward may be forgiven for thinking they actually live here.) We make all sorts welcome.

Saint of the Week

St Vitalis of Assisi whose feast day is tomorrow May 31st

Patron Saint of Diseases of those Parts of the Body we Don’t Mention

I tried to find a better illustration, something with a bit of colour or personality in it, but failed. This is appropriate though as I’m told the skull of the medieval saint is now in a big house in Ireland brought home from a son’s grand tour of Italy.

Vitalis did not so much mis-spend his youth as throw it away leading a life of vile immorality and utter licentiousness (you would think someone would have done a painting of that phase) but he came to his senses and spent the rest of his life repenting.

First, he went on numerous pilgrimages, but that wasn’t enough.

Then he became a monk, but that wasn’t enough either.

So, his final years were spent as a hermit with his ONLY possession some kind of rough container to carry water from the river. (And rags. I’m sure he must have had rags to wear as well because by this stage he was a decent enough fellow.)

No Wild Predictions HERE as in Other Almanacs

And if you are looking for the winner of The Derby you must look elsewhere.

But…

Thinking of our dear Queen, and knowing that she is not YET at that delicate stage in life when the hope of hearing a chirping voice call ‘Mama!’ when she enters a room has NOT entirely disappeared (despite her numerous sad losses), I speculate – no more – that 1837 might bring changes. And one of them could well be a young person at the Royal Palace in Brighton.

And doesn’t the King look well? One can easily imagine him dangling a toddler on his knee. I understand that he has had plenty of practice.

Improve your Vocabulary One Word at a Time

Apricate to turn your face to the sun and appreciate its warmth.



Go out and do it now

A Question for you dear reader…

We have been so long waiting for the summer that I am anxiously looking out for signs that the present pleasant conditions will not depart too soon.



I do not call myself an expert in the weather but I do have confidence in the following indications.

If a cat washes over her ear, it is a sign of fine weather.

Clocks and pocket watches tick louder before mild weather.

Wet at seven, it will be dry by eleven

But do you know any others? I am determined to ADOPT a cheery frame of mind, but I need something to hang my hopeful bonnet on.

Share similar ways of foretelling the weather. But please, only share the sunny ones. I would rather not know if we are in for frost and fog.

