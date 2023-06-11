BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Writing is Perhaps the Greatest of Human Inventions – astronomer Carl Sagan QUOTES FOR WRITERS

What an astonishing thing a book is.

It’s a flat object made from a tree with flexible parts on which are imprinted lots of funny dark squiggles. But one glance at it and you’re inside the mind of another person, maybe somebody dead for thousands of years. Across the millennia, an author is speaking clearly and silently inside your head, directly to you.

Writing is perhaps the greatest of human inventions, binding together people who never knew each other, citizens of distant epochs. Books break the shackles of time. A book is proof that humans are capable of working magic.

Carl Sagan

Picture credit: Marcos Paulo Prado 

2 comments on “Writing is Perhaps the Greatest of Human Inventions – astronomer Carl Sagan QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. Sarah Waldock
    June 11, 2023

    what a wonderful quote! I agree totally.
    Wordpress is doing something to itself again, isn’t it? it won’t let me sign in.

