Historical Costumes for Writers – a Rare Chance to Get Up Close and Personal

Ever wondered how a Victorian lady controlled her crinoline? Or what 18th century hand-sewn seams look like?

Clothes are important if you’re writing character-driven fiction. Answering questions about favourite items is a classic creative writing exercise designed to help develop interesting three dimensional characters, and it works even if you have no intention of writing about pink duffel coats or an ancient pair of Levi’s. The more you know about your character the more real they become on the page.

If you are writing historical fiction, however, clothing is very important. A dress can reveal social status and family income as well as offering the author an opportunity to nail down the period and perhaps suggest how good the main character looks in purple…

This month you can (very carefully) get up close and personal with a unique collection of historical costumes from the 1760s to 1920s at Up and Under at The Regency Town House in the heart of Georgian Brighton and Hove

The clothes are on loan – for one afternoon only – from collector Marion May. She has spent four decades searching for rare garments from underwear (knickers changed a lot in the 19th century) to a stunningly beautiful 250 year old Spitalfields silk dress donated by a woman who remembers dressing up in it as a child.

The afternoon will be like going behind the scenes of a wonderful costume exhibition, because you are allowed to touch and feel as well look. Of course some of the garments are too fragile for that kind of treatment so they will be on display in The Town House’s beautiful drawing room but even so you will be able to get closer than you could at a conventional exhibition.



You will come away knowing how a well-brought up Victorian lady sat down in her crinoline as well as how tight an Edwardian corset was…

The Regency Town house is a Grade 1 listed terraced house that as being developed by staff and volunteers as a heritage centre and museum. I’m one of the volunteers and it is where Mrs Finnegan – the 1830s housekeeper with attitude – holds sway, if only in my imagination.

Tickets cost £20 (£16 concessions) and you can find out more and book your place HERE