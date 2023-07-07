Writing about Health – a competition for Scottish Writers

A new and free to enter competition for creative writing revolves around the medical archive of The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow historic collection of medical items representing the city’s health care history.

To enter select an item from the College’s online archive which you can find HERE. You should include the name of the item that inspired you and its catalogue number in your competition entry. You can find the rules and information about how to enter HERE

One prize of £100 will be offered in each of three categories – prose, poetry and hybrid writing which may include images.

The word limit for prose submissions is 2000 words or 10 A4 pages in standard script format.

The line limit for poetry is 40 lines. For hybrid writing, your PDF should have a maximum length of 2 A4 pages.

Sounds like a great exercise for a writing group, but you can only enter if you’re resident in Scotland. The deadline is Monday 31 July 2023 at 23:59