Why it’s Important to Encourage Children to Write – Joseph Cohello QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
Having worked in schools for over twenty years I have seen first-hand the spark that lights up in children when they realise that words are something they can contribute to as well as consume. I strongly believe that children who write…read!
Joseph Cohello
Waterstone’s Children’s Laureate 2022 – 2024
Picture credit: Yogesh Rahamatkar on Unsplash
I agree.
Me too (which means not sucking all the pleasure out of it…)
there’s a happy medium, however; i was at school in the ‘free expression’ era, and had i not learned basic rules of grammar and number with my parents before starting school, I’d have been sunk. Playing with Cuisenair rods for maths and writing without boundaries are fatal for someone who is dyslexic and dyscalculate. Knowing what full stops and commas are for, and having spelling lessons occasionally enhance the little writer. I was using speech marks because I’d noticed them in reading, but I’d not say that was as important as knowing when to breathe…
You’re right, you need the tools of language and you also need to know the rules so you know what you are doing when you break them.
yes!
I’ve always thought that creative writing is one of the most vocational subjects because it explores ways of using the tools of language more effectively)