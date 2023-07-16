What We All Write About All the Time – Willa Cather QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
Isn’t it queer: there are only two or three human stories, and they go on repeating themselves as fiercely as if they had never happened before; like the larks in this country, that have been singing the same five notes over for thousands of years.
Willa Cather
Picture credit: Ryk Naves on Unsplash
(And I know it’s not a lark – it’s a Carolina Wren apparently, but it is singing it’s heart out)
isn’t it said that there are 7 original plots? but the infinite diversity and infinite combination come from the mix of personalities in them…
And that no two people can write the same story…
… because, if nothing else, they approach it with different priorities in mind, even if given the plot.
Yes…it’s all been done before but NOT the way you do it.