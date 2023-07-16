What We All Write About All the Time – Willa Cather QUOTES FOR WRITERS

BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Isn’t it queer: there are only two or three human stories, and they go on repeating themselves as fiercely as if they had never happened before; like the larks in this country, that have been singing the same five notes over for thousands of years.

Willa Cather
  1. Sarah Waldock
    July 16, 2023

    isn’t it said that there are 7 original plots? but the infinite diversity and infinite combination come from the mix of personalities in them…

  2. Sarah Waldock
    July 16, 2023

    … because, if nothing else, they approach it with different priorities in mind, even if given the plot.

    • bridget whelan
      July 16, 2023

      Yes…it’s all been done before but NOT the way you do it.

