What We All Write About All the Time – Willa Cather QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Isn’t it queer: there are only two or three human stories, and they go on repeating themselves as fiercely as if they had never happened before; like the larks in this country, that have been singing the same five notes over for thousands of years.



Willa Cather

Picture credit: Ryk Naves on Unsplash

(And I know it’s not a lark – it’s a Carolina Wren apparently, but it is singing it’s heart out)

