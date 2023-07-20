BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Mslexia International Short Story and Flash Fiction Competitions

Mslexia is a UK quarterly magazine for women writers first published in Spring 1999 and I’ve just worked out that I have been subscribing for about 21 years. I think I still have every copy. (It’s not the kind of magazine you want to put in the recycling.)

Mslexia means women’s writing (ms = woman lexia = words). Its association with dyslexia is intentional. Dyslexia is a difficulty, more prevalent in men, with reading and spelling. Mslexia is a difficulty, more prevalent in women, with getting into print.

Mslexia website

They offer numerous publishing opportunities and at the moment the short story and the flash fiction competitions are open. Closing date for both is 18 September.
You do not have to subscribe to Mslexia to enter, but you do have to self-identify as a woman. Mslexia accepts entries from women of any age of any nationality from any country. This includes under-18s.

SHORT STORY – unpublished complete short fiction up to a maximum of 3,000 words. 

Prizes – The winner will receive £3,000 and three finalists will each receive £100 plus publication in the December 2023 edition of Mslexia.

ALSO

The winning entry, three finalists and eight additional shortlisted stories will appear in Mslexia’s ebook anthology, Best Women’s Short Fiction 2023.

Entry Fee £12

Visit here for Entry Instructions and please read and follow all the Rules before submitting.

FLASH FICTION – unpublished complete short fiction of up to 300 words. 

Prizes – The winner will receive £500. Three additional finalists will each receive £50 plus publication in the December 2023 edition of Mslexia.

ALSO

The winning entry, three finalists and eight additional shortlisted stories will also appear in Mslexia’s ebook anthology, Best Women’s Short Fiction 2023, which will be published in December 2023.

Entry fee: £6

Check out the Entry Instructions and the Rules before submitting.

Spread the word and great good luck to you all!

