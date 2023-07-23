Why Reading is Part of Being Human – James Baldwin QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and readers)

for writers and readers….
You think your pain and your heartbreak are unprecedented in the history of the world, but then you read. It was Dostoevsky and Dickens who taught me that the things that tormented me most were the very things that connected me with all the people who were alive, or who ever had been alive. Only if we face these open wounds in ourselves can we understand them in other people.
James Baldwin
Photo credit: awar kurdish on Unsplash
he is so right
personally, I read to get away from the hardships of life. I think if I read Dostoyevsky I’d slip over the brink and forget that I don’t give in to wanting to self harm.