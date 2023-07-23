BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Why Reading is Part of Being Human – James Baldwin QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and readers)

You think your pain and your heartbreak are unprecedented in the history of the world, but then you read. It was Dostoevsky and Dickens who taught me that the things that tormented me most were the very things that connected me with all the people who were alive, or who ever had been alive. Only if we face these open wounds in ourselves can we understand them in other people.

James Baldwin

2 comments

  1. beth
    July 23, 2023

    he is so right

  2. Sarah Waldock
    July 23, 2023

    personally, I read to get away from the hardships of life. I think if I read Dostoyevsky I’d slip over the brink and forget that I don’t give in to wanting to self harm.

