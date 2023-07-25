Mrs Finnegan Regrets the next Edition of her 1836 Brighton Almanac will be delayed

for writers and readers….
By a few days days. Possibly a week.
I am a trifle indisposed at the moment.
AND if anyone mentions blistering, cupping or leeching I shall be very cross indeed. The same applies to anyone saying fancy, a woman getting that or Who ever heard of a housekeeper being able to afford to get that...
one cup bicarbonate of soda, plus eight pints of plain water a day in addition to normal fluid intake but make sure it’s tea not coffee. If available, a glass of dandelion wine in the evening or make a dandelion tea – the leaves work too, but it’s not nice like the wine. flush the waterworks thoroughly.
Dandelion wine and tea is most acceptable to Mrs Finnegan, but she tells me that eight pints of water seems excessive and wonders if it was a slip of the quill and you meant SIPS. Or could weak beer be a substitute? As for bicarbonate of soda she has heard of it, she is sure she has but where to acquire some. Perhaps, Mistress Waldock, you have a supply?
weak beer would do. You can use baking soda, which is essentially the same thing as bicarb. it’s vile, but it counteracts the acid which is causing the pain. You can make it into a paste and use it under a sweating bandage on the afflicted part.
Ah… if I read correctly between the lines, it may be the same affliction my son is suffering from (at the tender age of 44!)
Mrs Finnegan believes you may be right and sends your son her heartfelt sympathies.
Hi there from Upper Canada. I am on a family visit in an area that was known as York, now called Toronto. I hope you are recovering. Not too many leeches. Believe it or not, you do need your blood to heal… All the best, Tiffany from Regina
Mrs Finnegan agrees with your logic but alas many in the medical profession (and most of those out of it) do not. She cannot heed arguments that being with “Well, if it was good enough for Mama/Mater/Mam it’s good enough for you…”
hope you are back on your feet again soon
That is also Mrs Finnegan’s dearest wish. Both feet. On the ground. Stepping out.