The Importance of Structure in Novel Writing – Paula Hawkins QUOTES FOR WRITERS

A strong structure is invaluable to a writer: it will help you through your story; you will start to know what needs to come next, what to reveal next, because it will fit into the framework you’ve been building. It becomes your guide, too. There’s no handbook for this, no template. Every novel is different, and each has its own requirements…

…I think it’s rarely possible to visualize the shape of your novel at its outset. But whether you are a writer who plots out each chapter in detail, the sort who starts out with no idea whatsoever where they are going, or you’re somewhere in between, the likelihood is that at some point during the process (for me it’s generally around half way to two-thirds through) you will have to draw up some sort of schematic to help with that visualization.

Paula Hawkins

Photo Credit Jay Ee on Unsplash