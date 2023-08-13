BRIDGET WHELAN writer

We Make Sense of our Lives through Stories – Heather Webb QUOTES FOR WRITERS

History isn’t just a series of bygone eras, littered with a mélange of fascinating and horrific events and people. It’s a detailed map of who we are and what we stand for both as an individual, and as a society. History is also a window into our future… We need a way to relate to those of the past, in the most human way possible. This is done through stories. It’s how we make sense of our lives and emotions. 
Heather Webb

Image credit: Manchester factory workers, Illustrated London News, British Library.

